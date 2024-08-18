Cameras Caught MLB Ump Wearing Great Kramer From 'Seinfeld' Shirt During Game
Baseball games are fun to watch because you never know when you're going to see something unusual happen. That occurred during Saturday night's Braves-Angels game but it had nothing to do with a play on the field, but rather what the TV cameras caught an umpire wearing under his uniform.
In case you missed it, James Hoye was working second base in Anaheim when the announcers noticed that he was wearing a Kramer T-shirt and with his jacket zipped down you could see the character from Seinfeld peeping his head out of the top.
Angels announcers Wayne Randazzo and Mark Gubicza loved spotting this:
Randazzo later tweeted about it, calling a top moment of his broadcasting career:
Too funny.
