Cameras Caught Scary Moment After Pete Alonso Hit in Face by Baseball

Mets first baseman was able to return to the field to continue practice.

Kyle Koster

Mets personnel attend to Pete Alonso.
Mets personnel attend to Pete Alonso. / SNY on X
In this story:

Pete Alonso is continuing his ride with the New York Mets after signing a two-year, $54 million extension that will keep him anchoring first base and the heart of the order. He'll be paramount to the Mets' success as they hope to build on a run that took them to the National League Championship Series last season. So it was a major reason for concern when Alonso suffered an injury during practice on Thursday.

SNY cameras caught the aftermath of Alonso taking a ball to the face during drills.

Thankfully for player and organization, Alonso was able to get back on his feet relatively quickly and leave the field on his own power. He returned to the field later to continue the club's preseason work.

Alonso has been an iron man since breaking through with New York in 2019, missing only 24 regular season games. In 2024 he suited up for all 162 regular season and 13 playoff contests.

The first baseman has made four All-Star trips during his six Major League Baseball seasons and coming off a year in which he blasted 34 home runs.

Kyle Koster is an assistant managing editor at Sports Illustrated covering the intersection of sports and media. He was formerly the editor in chief of The Big Lead, where he worked from 2011 to '24. Koster also did turns at the Chicago Sun-Times, where he created the Sports Pros(e) blog, and at Woven Digital.

