Canadian Little Leaguer Trolls Mets’ Juan Soto in Interview: ‘Kind of Overrated’
Sometimes, little leaguers know best.
Canada's Misha Lee recently joined ESPN for an interview during the 2025 Little League World Series and dropped a savage one-liner about Mets star Juan Soto that's going viral.
Canada is advancing in the LLWS after beating Australia, 12-0, in a statement win on Sunday. Lee, one of the members of Vancouver's Little Mountain, was asked about the possibility of meeting Soto at some point during the Little League World Series. He appeared to give a little smirk before answering:
"Eh, he's kind of overrated." Lee added that Soto was no "Cal Raleigh."
Watch that funny interview moment below:
Safe to say many Yankees fans would agree with the kid.
