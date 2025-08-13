SI

Little League World Series Teams: Where Is Every Team From?

Ryan Phillips

The Little League World Series brings together 20 teams from all over the world.
/ Marc Vasconcellos/The Enterprise / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Little League World Series has begun in Williamsport, PA as 20 teams from around the world will compete to see which Little League All-Star team is the best on the planet.

It is a fascinating event every year that brings teams from every corner of the world to face off while playing America's game. This will be the 78th time the event has taken place. A team from the U.S. won last year, as Lake Mary Little League from Lake Mary, Florida beat Kuei-Shan Little League from Taoyuan, Taiwan 2-1 in extra innings to win the crown.

This year, 10 teams from the United States and 10 teams from international cities will battle it out. The winner of the United States bracket will face the winner of the international bracket for the championship on August 24 at Howard J. Lamade Stadium.

What follows is a look at where the teams are from in this year's tournament.

Where Teams in the United States Bracket From?

The United States bracket features teams from 10 regions. That change was made in 2022, when the field expanded from eight regions to 10 with the addition of the Metro and Mountain regions.

This year, squads from Illinois, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Nevada, Massachusetts, Washington, South Carolina, Texas, and Hawaii make up the U.S. group.

REGION

LITTLE LEAGUE

CITY

Great Lakes

Clarendon Hills Little League

Clarendon Hills, Illinois

Metro

Fairfield National Little League

Fairfield, Connecticut

Mid-Atlantic

Glenmoore Eagle Little League

Uwchlan Township, Pennsylvania

Midwest

Sioux Falls Little League

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Mountain

Summerlin South Little League

Las Vegas, Nevada

New England

Braintree American Little League

Braintree, Massachusetts

Northwest

Bonney Lake/Sumner Little League

Bonney Lake, Washington

Southeast

Irmo Little League

Irmo, South Carolina

Southwest

Lamar Little League

Richmond, Texas

West

Honolulu Little League

Honolulu, Hawaii

The United States has won the tournament 40 times, with California winning the most titles with eight. Connecticut, Hawaii, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania come next with four victories.

Where Teams in the International Bracket From?

Like the U.S. bracket, the international side of the tournament features 10 teams, up from eight after the 2022 expansion. That year, Panama and Puerto Rico were added as regions.

This year, teams from Taipei, Brisbane, Vancouver, Aruba, Tokyo, the Czech Republic, Venezuela, Chihuahua, Panama Oeste, and Yabucoa represent the international side of the tournament.

REGION

LITTLE LEAGUE

CITY

Asia-Pacific, Middle East

Tung-Yuan Little League

Taipei, Taiwan

Australia

Brisbane North Little League

Brisbane, Queensland

Canada

Little Mountain Little League

Vancouver, British Columbia

Caribbean

Aruba Center Little League

Santa Cruz, Aruba

Japan

Joto Little League

Tokyo, Japan

Europe and Africa

South Czech Republic Little League

Brno, Czech Republic

Latin America

Cardenales Little League

Barquisimeto, Venezuela

Mexico

El Swing Perfecto Little League

Chihuahua, Chihuahua

Panama

Vacamonte, Little League

Arraijan, Panama Oeste

Puerto Rico

Juan A. Bibiloni Little League

Yabucoa, Puerto Rico

Teams from Chinese Taipei (Taiwan) have won 17 championships, the most among international competitors. Japan is second with 11 victories, while Mexico and South Korea each have three.

Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

