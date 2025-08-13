Little League World Series Teams: Where Is Every Team From?
The 2025 Little League World Series has begun in Williamsport, PA as 20 teams from around the world will compete to see which Little League All-Star team is the best on the planet.
It is a fascinating event every year that brings teams from every corner of the world to face off while playing America's game. This will be the 78th time the event has taken place. A team from the U.S. won last year, as Lake Mary Little League from Lake Mary, Florida beat Kuei-Shan Little League from Taoyuan, Taiwan 2-1 in extra innings to win the crown.
This year, 10 teams from the United States and 10 teams from international cities will battle it out. The winner of the United States bracket will face the winner of the international bracket for the championship on August 24 at Howard J. Lamade Stadium.
What follows is a look at where the teams are from in this year's tournament.
Where Teams in the United States Bracket From?
The United States bracket features teams from 10 regions. That change was made in 2022, when the field expanded from eight regions to 10 with the addition of the Metro and Mountain regions.
This year, squads from Illinois, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Nevada, Massachusetts, Washington, South Carolina, Texas, and Hawaii make up the U.S. group.
REGION
LITTLE LEAGUE
CITY
Great Lakes
Clarendon Hills Little League
Clarendon Hills, Illinois
Metro
Fairfield National Little League
Fairfield, Connecticut
Mid-Atlantic
Glenmoore Eagle Little League
Uwchlan Township, Pennsylvania
Midwest
Sioux Falls Little League
Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Mountain
Summerlin South Little League
Las Vegas, Nevada
New England
Braintree American Little League
Braintree, Massachusetts
Northwest
Bonney Lake/Sumner Little League
Bonney Lake, Washington
Southeast
Irmo Little League
Irmo, South Carolina
Southwest
Lamar Little League
Richmond, Texas
West
Honolulu Little League
Honolulu, Hawaii
The United States has won the tournament 40 times, with California winning the most titles with eight. Connecticut, Hawaii, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania come next with four victories.
Where Teams in the International Bracket From?
Like the U.S. bracket, the international side of the tournament features 10 teams, up from eight after the 2022 expansion. That year, Panama and Puerto Rico were added as regions.
This year, teams from Taipei, Brisbane, Vancouver, Aruba, Tokyo, the Czech Republic, Venezuela, Chihuahua, Panama Oeste, and Yabucoa represent the international side of the tournament.
REGION
LITTLE LEAGUE
CITY
Asia-Pacific, Middle East
Tung-Yuan Little League
Taipei, Taiwan
Australia
Brisbane North Little League
Brisbane, Queensland
Canada
Little Mountain Little League
Vancouver, British Columbia
Caribbean
Aruba Center Little League
Santa Cruz, Aruba
Japan
Joto Little League
Tokyo, Japan
Europe and Africa
South Czech Republic Little League
Brno, Czech Republic
Latin America
Cardenales Little League
Barquisimeto, Venezuela
Mexico
El Swing Perfecto Little League
Chihuahua, Chihuahua
Panama
Vacamonte, Little League
Arraijan, Panama Oeste
Puerto Rico
Juan A. Bibiloni Little League
Yabucoa, Puerto Rico
Teams from Chinese Taipei (Taiwan) have won 17 championships, the most among international competitors. Japan is second with 11 victories, while Mexico and South Korea each have three.