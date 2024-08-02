Cardinals Broadcast Cracked Jokes When Giant Hornet Landed on Camera Lens
Those watching Friday's matinee between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals from their couches noticed a rather unexpected guest making an appearance on the Bally Sports broadcast.
One of the broadcast's main cameras found itself with a hornet waltzing across the lens, making itself plenty visible to the home-viewing audience. It didn't appear to be any ordinary hornet, either. As described by the great Chip Caray, this was in fact a "murder hornet." Much scarier.
Caray joked that the murder hornet was a plant by Chicago in order to defeat their division rivals in Friday's showdown.
"The Cubs are pulling out all the stops to beat the Cardinals in this series. Look at the size of that murder hornet that they are breaking out against us!" he quipped.
The hornet quickly got comfortable on the camera lens and stuck around for a while. Meanwhile, Chicago jumped out to an early 5–1 lead, so perhaps Caray was onto something when he mentioned them using the hornet to their advantage.