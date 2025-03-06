Cardinals’ Jordan Walker Hurt His Knee Stepping on a Sprinkler in the Outfield
The St. Louis Cardinals drafted Jordan Walker in the first round of the 2020 MLB draft. After a decent rookie season in 2023 he was named the starting right fielder for opening day in 2024, but spent much of the season in triple-A.
His 2025 season nearly got off to a disastrous when he was forced to leave the Cardinals game against the Washington Nationals early this week. During the third inning of a game at Cacti Park on Tuesday, he successfully tracked down a fly ball in right field, but after he threw the ball in it was clear there was something wrong.
It turns out Walker had stepped on a sprinkler and jammed his knee. He left the game after the inning ended. Here's video:
On Wednesday he had inflammation in his knee and got an MRI that revealed no structural damage. The Cardinals are going to rest him for a week and reassess.
Walker is 2-for-14 with eight strikeouts during spring training.