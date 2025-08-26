Cardinals Make Bad Franchise History With Really Low Attendance at Home Game
The St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates in style Monday night, courtesy of a walk-off solo home run by Alec Burleson in the bottom of the ninth inning.
While it was a fun victory on a late summer night, a historically low number of fans were inside Busch Stadium to witness it.
The Cardinals are now just 65-67 on the season and it appears that they will miss the postseason for a third straight year. That lack of success might be the reason why only 17,675 fans were in attendance on Monday night. That number, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold, is the lowest in the stadium's history and the first time they have had under 20,000 people at a home game since the stadium was opened in 2006.
That's a tough look for a franchise that has won 11 World Series titles. But it's also a sign of the times for a club that has only won one two playoff series since 2014.
Lots of MLB fans roasted the Cardinals and their fans, who have been known to refer to themselves as the best in baseball.
The Cardinals will host the Pirates in the second game of their series Tuesday night at 7:45 p.m. ET.