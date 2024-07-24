Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado Casually Pulled Out a Cup of Sunflower Seeds Mid-Game
St. Louis Cardinals star slugger Nolan Arenado’s love for sunflower seeds was on full display during Wednesday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The Pirates would win, 5–0, to come out on top in the series against the Cards and clinch their 10th victory in their last 13 games. The Cardinals’ disappointing performance aside, Arenado stood out in the game for a rather unusual reason.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, cameras caught Arenado pulling out an entire cup of what appeared to be sunflower seeds, his famously beloved snack. Arenado, who was apparently feeling a bit peckish during the game, quickly poured a heaping of seeds into his mouth before returning the half-bent cup to his back pocket.
The eight-time All-Star didn’t even try to hide it. Some fans found it relatable, while others questioned exactly how his pockets were able to fit a normal-sized paper cup.
The Cardinals (53-49) currently sit in second place in the NL Central and will open their three-game series against the Washington Nationals on the road on Friday.