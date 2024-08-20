Cardinals Release Brandon Crawford After Unfruitful 28-Game Stint
After a brief, largely unproductive 28-game stint, the St. Louis Cardinals are cutting ties with a three-time All-Star.
The Cardinals are releasing shortstop Brandon Crawford, the team announced Tuesday afternoon. Crawford, 37, slashed .169/.263/.282 with one home run and four RBIs this season.
St. Louis originally signed Crawford to a one-year deal worth $2 million on Feb. 27.
Crawford has made three All-Star teams across a 14-year career—in 2015, 2018 and 2021. He won the 2012 and 2014 World Series with the San Francisco Giants and finished fourth in the National League MVP voting in '21 with a career year at age 34.
The shortstop's exit came amid a flurry of roster moves for the Cardinals. St. Louis optioned outfielder Jordan Walker to Triple-A Memphis, activated infielder Matt Carpenter from the injured list, and called up infielder Luken Baker from Memphis.
The Cardinals are 61–63 this season, second in the NL Central and 11 games behind the first-place Milwaukee Brewers.