Cardinals to Move Willson Contreras to First Base After Nine Years Behind the Plate
After nine years as a catcher, St. Louis Cardinals veteran Willson Contreras will navigate unfamiliar territory in 2025.
The Cardinals are moving Contreras to first base effective next year, president of baseball operations John Mozeliak told reporters Wednesday. Contreras, 32, has played 11 games at first base in his entire career.
"We think that being such a productive hitter, not catching will make him a better hitter," Mozeliak said. "How do we protect his career?"
Contreras slashed .262/.380/.468 in 2024, numbers largely on par with his career averages. He played in just 84 games, however—his fewest in a full season since 2016 with the Chicago Cubs.
The three-time All-Star's new position was previously occupied by seven-time All-Star and 2022 National League MVP Paul Goldschmidt, who St. Louis appears primed to let walk.
The Cardinals went 83-79 this season and finished 10 games out of first place in the NL Central. The 2023 and '24 seasons marked the first back-to-back years in which St. Louis finished 10 or more games out of first place since 1997 to '99.