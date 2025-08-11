Carlos Correa Shares What He's Liked Best About Returning to Astros So Far
Astros fans will gladly take infielder Carlos Correa's performance through his first nine games back with the team—a .405/.476/.622 slashline with two home runs and six RBIs.
However, to Correa, his return to Houston has a deeper meaning. Asked by reporters Monday what his favorite part of being back with the Astros was, he provided a simple response.
"Playing with (second baseman, left fielder and designated hitter) Jose Altuve again," he said via Michael Shapiro of the Houston Chronicle.
The two infielders played together from 2015 to '21, where their journeys were bound for better or for worse. When Houston won its first World Series title in 2017, both were in the lineup; when the Astros' sign-stealing operation came to light in 2019, both took public image hits.
In 2022, Correa signed with the Twins—only for the reeling squad to trade him back to Houston on July 31 of this year.
Though both are in their 30's and playing several different positions, they have resumed their collective status as one of baseball's most visible infield tandems—and figure to get a huge ovation against the Red Sox Monday.