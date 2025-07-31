Carlos Correa Trade Grades: Astros Reunite With World Series Champ in Deal With Twins
The Houston Astros made a major splash ahead of Thursday's MLB trade deadline, acquiring shortstop Carlos Correa in a deal with the Minnesota Twins.
The move is a reunion of sorts, as Correa spent his first seven MLB seasons in Houston, winning the 2017 World Series and earning two All-Star selections with the club. The Astros are sending left-handed relief pitching prospect Matt Mikulski—as well as $30 million in cash—to Minnesota, who have been quite the seller at this year's deadline, in return.
Let's grade the deal:
Astros: A-
At 62-47 and in first place in the American League West, the Astros are firmly in the mix to win their third World Series title since 2017. The return of Carlos Correa—a reliable hitter who's comfortable in Houston—is a slam dunk acquisition for the 'Stros.
In addition to his consistency at the dish, Correa has been a plus-fielder throughout his career, despite putting together a down year thus far in 2025 (nine errors, -.06 DWAR in 92 games). According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Correa will move to third base in place of the injured Isaac Parede, the first time in his career he'll play anywhere in the field other than shortstop.
Correa, in the midst of his age-30 season, is hitting .267 this season with seven home runs and 31 RBIs.
Twins: C-
Minnesota has undoubtedly been the biggest seller at this year's trade deadline. Sitting at 51-57 and losers of six of their last 10, the Twins have shipped off SP Chris Paddack, infielders Ty France and Willi Castro, outfielder Harrison Bader, relievers Jhoan Durán, Griffin Jax, Louis Varland, Brock Stewart, Randy Dobnak and Danny Coulombe, and now Correa over the last several days.
For this deal specifically, they're dumping Correa's massive salary—the remaining three-plus years of the six-year, $200 million contract he signed in 2023—in exchange for Mikulski. This well help to alleviate the organization of some of its staggering $440 million of debt, and they're also sending $30 million to Houston to facilitate the deal. It's a complete reset in the Twin Cities.