Carlos Mendoza Acknowledges Mets Reality After Disappointing Sweep
The Mets' division title hopes were all but dashed after a four-game sweep at the hands of the Phillies. And after the dust settled on the Mets' 6–4 loss to their division rivals, in which the club blew a 4–0 lead, New York clings to just a 1.5-game lead over both the Giants and the Reds for the third National League wild card.
Speaking to reporters after the game, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza wouldn't go so far as to say he was worried, but he acknowledged the club's current reality.
"I'm not going to say that I'm worried, but we don't have too much time," Mendoza said. "Teams are right behind us. ... The way you look at is we're still in control of the situation. We're still in control of achieving the ultimate goal but we gotta go out and do it."
As of June 12, New York had the best record in baseball and a firm 5.5-game lead on the Phillies in the NL East. Since that point, the Mets have played to the third-worst record in the majors while their pitching, both starting and a trade deadline-upgraded bullpen, has collapsed to the tune of a 5.08 ERA.
The Mets still have a 78.1% chance to make the postseason, according to Fangraphs. But in order for that to happen, something has to change—and fast.
"I'm responsible. I'm the manager," Mendoza said when asked if there's anything he can do to reset the team. " It's my job to get these guys going and I will. I have a lot of confidence [in] myself, my coaches and the players. It's not easy right now and we are all frustrated. But like I said, we still got an opportunity here to achieve our goal."
Mendoza's Mets will next take on two playoff-caliber opponents in the Rangers and Padres.