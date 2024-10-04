SI

Celebrating Mets Players Abruptly Cut TV Interviews Short for a Team Picture

Stephen Douglas

The New York Mets take a team picture after winning their wild card series against the Brewers.
The New York Mets are headed to the National League Division Series for the first time since 2015 after beating the Milwaukee Brewers in three games in the wild-card round. Pete Alonso hit the go-ahead home run in the top of the ninth, and Francisco Lindor ended the game by connecting with the first baseman on a 6-3 double play.

That's why those two were prime postgame interview targets for ESPN and MLB Network. Lindor spoke with SportsCenter while Alonso went live with MLB Tonight. Both guys cut their interviews short so they could take a team picture.

When you gotta go, you gotta go. A postseason celebration waits for no one. Or in this case, no network.

As you can see in the Lindor clip, he had some words for his teammates before plopping down in front for the picture. After that, they moved to the visitor's clubhouse where the celebration continued.

The Mets have until Saturday to enjoy themselves. Then it's back to stress-inducing playoff baseball.

STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

