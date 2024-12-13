SI

Chicago Cubs Acquire All-Star Outfielder Kyle Tucker From Astros

Another big name is on the move.

Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) watches his home run against the Los Angeles Angels in the seventh inning at Minute Maid Park.
Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) watches his home run against the Los Angeles Angels in the seventh inning at Minute Maid Park. / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Major League Baseball keeps shoveling coal into its hot stove.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports that the Chicago Cubs are taking a big swing on a big bat, bringing in outfielder Kyle Tucker in a trade with the Houston Astros. In exchange, the Cubs will send infielder Isaac Paredes, righthanded pitcher Hayden Wesneski and top infield prospect Cam Smith to Houston.

Tucker is coming off an injury-shortened 2024 that saw him be extremely productive when he was available in the lineup. The lefty slashed .289/.408/.585 and hit 23 home runs in just 78 games. This came on the heels of consecutive All-Star seasons and three straight in which he finished in the top-20 of American League MVP voting. The Cubs will bring him in with one year of team control, and he's expected to make around $18 million through arbitration.

