SI

Chicago's Trade Deadline Acquisition Mike Soroka Leaves Cubs Debut After Just Two Innings

The Cubs just traded for him last week.

Madison Williams

Cubs pitcher Mike Soroka exited his team debut early with right shoulder discomfort.
Cubs pitcher Mike Soroka exited his team debut early with right shoulder discomfort. / Rob Friedman/Screengrab
In this story:

The Chicago Cubs acquired pitcher Mike Soroka on July 30, one day before the MLB trade deadline, and the starter made his Cubs debut on Monday. Unfortunately, his first start with the Cubs was cut very short.

The Cubs pulled Soroka after just two innings vs. the Cincinnati Reds on Monday night as he was dealing with right shoulder discomfort, ESPN's Jesse Rogers reported.

In his short outing, Soroka struck out three batters, gave up one run, which was a home run hit by Tyler Stephenson, and walked one batter.

Soroka was seen speaking to manager Craig Counsell in the dugout ahead of the third inning.

Cubs starter Ben Brown jumped in for Soroka in the third inning as he's been resting since July 27.

The Cubs will surely hope that Soroka's soreness doesn't turn into a more serious issue. The team was in dire need of some star aces ahead of the trade deadline, and Soroka was their answer. Chicago also traded for some relievers, but Soroka was the "big name" starter the team secured.

The 2025 season hasn't been Soroka's best by any means. In 16 starts with the Nationals this season, Soroka was 3-8 with a 4.87 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 87 strikeouts against 24 walks in 81 1/3 innings.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/MLB