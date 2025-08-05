Chicago's Trade Deadline Acquisition Mike Soroka Leaves Cubs Debut After Just Two Innings
The Chicago Cubs acquired pitcher Mike Soroka on July 30, one day before the MLB trade deadline, and the starter made his Cubs debut on Monday. Unfortunately, his first start with the Cubs was cut very short.
The Cubs pulled Soroka after just two innings vs. the Cincinnati Reds on Monday night as he was dealing with right shoulder discomfort, ESPN's Jesse Rogers reported.
In his short outing, Soroka struck out three batters, gave up one run, which was a home run hit by Tyler Stephenson, and walked one batter.
Soroka was seen speaking to manager Craig Counsell in the dugout ahead of the third inning.
Cubs starter Ben Brown jumped in for Soroka in the third inning as he's been resting since July 27.
The Cubs will surely hope that Soroka's soreness doesn't turn into a more serious issue. The team was in dire need of some star aces ahead of the trade deadline, and Soroka was their answer. Chicago also traded for some relievers, but Soroka was the "big name" starter the team secured.
The 2025 season hasn't been Soroka's best by any means. In 16 starts with the Nationals this season, Soroka was 3-8 with a 4.87 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 87 strikeouts against 24 walks in 81 1/3 innings.