Chicago White Sox Had at Least One More Deeply Embarrassing Moment Left this Season
The Chicago White Sox staved off history on Tuesday with a win over the Los Angeles Angels. The 3-2 victory kept them from passing the 1969 New York Mets on the list for most losses in a season since the start of the 1900s. With just five games remaining, the 1899 Cleveland Spiders' record 134 losses is safe, but that doesn't mean the White Sox are going out draped in glory.
During the top of the fifth inning Angels centerfielder Mickey Moniak popped the ball up in fair territory near the pitcher's mound. That's where White Sox pitcher Jonathan Cannon, catcher Chuckie Robinson, first baseman Gavin Sheets and third baseman Miguel Vargas converged.
It's unclear who yelled, "I got it. I got it," but it's good to know his teammates were listening because no one made much of an attempt to catch the ball. Including the player who called it.
This kind of thing happens in baseball. Even in the big leagues. For proof, just look at how the White Sox scored the game-tying run in the eighth inning on a similarly poorly played shallow fly ball that dropped.
Despite the result of the game, only one of these highlights is likely to live on.