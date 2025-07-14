Chicago White Sox Outfielders Collide for Embarrassing Error on Routine Pop Fly
Two Chicago White Sox outfielders combined to drop a routine pop fly during the team's latest loss on Sunday. It was undoubtedly the most White Sox thing to happen during the game as Chicago dropped to 32-65 on the season.
During the second inning, Cleveland Guardians catcher Bo Naylor stepped to the plate with two outs. Naylor, who went 0 for 4 in the game, popped one up into shallow right center field. It was shallow enough that second baseman Lenyn Sosa ran out to get a good look at centerfielder Luis Robert Jr. and right fielder Austin Slater both settle under the ball at the same time, collide and have it bounce off the heel of Slater's glove.
While the error did not result in any runs, it was the exact type of play people have grown to appreciate from the White Sox as they sit well below .500 for the fourth consecutive season.
Chicago enters the All-Star break with 58 errors, the sixth-most in baseball.
