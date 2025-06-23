Coverage of Chip Caray’s Gaffe Was Unnecessary, Embarrassing
1. This story INFURIATED me over the weekend.
Cardinals play-by-play voice Chip Caray was reading an on-air promo during Friday’s game on FanDuel Sports Network Midwest and stumbled over the copy, got tongue-tied and ACCIDENTALLY misread the word “flag.” I don’t even want to get into the specifics because it’s all so absurd and not the point here.
Naturally, people picked up on this, blogs were posted and reporters reached out to FanDuel to see if there would be disciplinary action against Caray.
I don’t understand why this had to be a story or why anyone would even question if there would be disciplinary action. IT WAS AN ACCIDENT. He didn’t mean to say the word.
Obviously, the reason why the clip gets posted is it’s an easy play for pageviews. But the moment you make something like this a story, you give it life. You embarrass Chip Caray. And you cater to people who don’t read the story into thinking something truly offensive and scandalous happened.
This was the opposite of the Thom Brennaman situation, who clearly intended to use the slur that led to his firing.
But what I don’t understand more than anything else is why people would even think for a second that Caray would be punished. We’re gonna punish people now for unintentionally saying a word based on the honest mistake of reading copy too fast?
Just look at the completely ridiculous headline that appeared on this story:
“Chip Caray Will Not Be Suspended For Accidental Homophobic Slur: Sources”
In another words, “something happened accidentally, and a guy made a truly honest mistake, but if we put ‘homophobic slur’ in a headline, people will click the story.”
Because not one reasonable, rational person thought Caray would be or should be suspended.
Trying to use the accidental slip of the tongue regarding a homophobic slur to get engagement is the real problem with this whole saga. Not Caray’s flub.
2. ABC’s best moment and most powerful moment covering the NBA Finals came immediately after Game 7 when the network’s cameras caught Tyrese Haliburton in the tunnel on crutches greeting teammates and other members of the Pacers organization after the team’s loss.
3. SportsCenter anchor Jay Harris shared a positive update Monday morning on his recent surgery for prostate cancer. Harris says he’ll be back on SportsCenter on July 12. On a side note, props to Harris on the T-shirt.
4. I’ve always been in the camp that the Dodgers’ World Series win in 2020 wasn’t legit and that the Lakers’ 2020 NBA title win in the bubble wasn’t legit.
So, it was refreshing to hear the Thunder’s Alex Caruso, who was on the 2020 Lakers team, admit the same thing Sunday night.
5. A lot has been made about Kevin Durant finding out he was traded to the Rockets while on stage being interviewed by Taylor Rooks at Fanatics Fest on Sunday.
To me, there were two way bigger stories to come out of Fanatics Fest.
Joe Burrow can’t throw a strike.
Cody Rhodes’s jump-shooting form is absolutely fascinating.
6. The latest SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast features a conversation with independent sports journalist Joon Lee.
Earlier this week, Lee wrote a story titled, “$4,785. That’s How Much It Costs to Be a Sports Fan Now,” for the New York Times. The piece detailed what it costs someone to be a sports fan in 2025, from the abundance of streaming services fans need to subscribe to the massive increase in the cost of attending live events. Lee explains how costs have skyrocketed in such a short time, how the fractured broadcast schedule has hurt sports fans, what’s happened to sports bars in recent years and more.
Lee also shares insights into the current state of sports media, discusses getting laid off from ESPN in 2023 and why YouTube is dominating the digital landscape.
Following Lee, Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York joins me for our weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week, we discuss Father’s Day, feedback that came in after I bashed the Savannah Bananas, Stephen A. Smith playing solitaire during the NBA Finals, the new The Naked Gun trailer and more.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Before becoming one of the greatest late-night hosts of all time, David Letterman had a morning show. The David Letterman Show aired for five months, from June 23, 1980 to Oct. 24, 1980. On the anniversary of its debut, here is the first 10 minutes on that debut episode.
