Chris Bassitt Kept Pitching After Getting Drilled By a 102 MPH Aaron Judge Line Drive
Be glad you're not Chris Bassitt right now.
The Toronto Blue Jays righty got six pitches into his start against the New York Yankees on Saturday before getting blasted in the pitching arm by a line drive. What made it worse? It came off the bat of Aaron Judge and was absolutely smoked. The ball was moving at 102 mph when it lit up Bassitt's forearm.
Video is below.
Ouch.
It didn't take long for a visible welt to appear on his arm.
All I can say is don't ever question Bassitt's toughness, because he somehow stayed in the game. Despite what had to be an incredibly painful experience, the 35-year-old pitched six innings, allowing six hits, one unearned run and striking out eight while walking two. The outing lowered his ERA to 3.24 and he left the game with Toronto up 8–1.
Bassitt entered the game 6–6 on the year with a 3.45 ERA and a 1.37 WHIP. He stepped on the mound and shut down the Yankees, earning a ton of respect along the way. No one would have questioned it if he'd left the game after getting lit up by that Judge screamer.