Chris Sale Unlikely to Pitch in Braves-Padres Wild Card Series
The Atlanta Braves just got more bad injury news.
After the Braves secured their spot in the postseason by winning the second game of a doubleheader against the New York Mets on Monday, they got some deflating information. Ace starter Chris Sale is unlikely to pitch in Atlanta's wild card series against the San Diego Padres.
Sale was in line to start the second game of the doubleheader after the Braves lost the first 8–7. He experienced back spasms and was scratched shortly before the game and was replaced by Grant Holmes. Atlanta manager Brian Snitker isn't planning to have his best starter any time soon.
After the game, Snitker said he does not expect to have Sale for any of the three potential games against the Padres.
Sale is the runaway favorite to win the National League Cy Young Award after compiling an outstanding season. The 35-year-old lefty finished the 2024 campaign with an 18–3 record, an NL-best 2.38 ERA, a 1.01 WHIP and 225 strikeouts in 177 2/3 innings.
The Braves have been beset by injuries this season. Star righty Spencer Strider missed most of the year after undergoing Tommy John surgery while reigning NL MVP Ronald Acuna Jr. and All-Star third baseman Austin Riley are also out for the season.
Atlanta's rotation is in flux as the team heads West to take on the Padres.