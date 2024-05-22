Christian Yelich Jokes About Stealing Home Again After Getting Hit in the Head
Christian Yelich did his best Benny "The Jet" Rodriguez impression earlier this week when he stole home against the Miami Marlins. Miami catcher Nick Fortes was being too nonchalant throwing the ball back to Ryan Weathers when Yelich broke for home plate. Yelich beat the throw, becoming the first player to steal home this season.
It was a thrilling moment and even though the Brewers went on to blow a 2-0 lead and lose the game, it will be on Yelich's highlight reel for the rest of his career. On Tuesday he briefly considered trying it again. Or at least that's what he said on X, formerly known as Twitter, after Milwaukee's 7-5 win over Florida on Tuesday night.
While Yelich didn't steal home here, he did hit a go-ahead two run triple. The relay throw from Otto Lopez hit him at least twice - including once in the helmet - before bouncing over towards the dugout, which is when Yelich thought about turning it into a Little League home run by stealing home.
Yelich missed a month with a back injury earlier this season, but has otherwise been electric. If he had enough at-bats to qualify his slash line of .321/.409/.580 would put him in the top 10 in each statistical category. You throw in his various adventures on the base paths and that's some good baseballing.