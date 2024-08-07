CJ Abrams Baffles MLB World by Hitting Home Run Off Absurdly High Pitch
Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams showed Tuesday that no pitch—no matter the location—is safe when he's up at the plate.
In the second inning of Washington's matchup against the San Francisco Giants at Nationals Park, Abrams mashed a 1–2 pitch from starting pitcher Hayden Birdsong 387 feet into the right field bleachers for a three-run homer, his 17th of the year.
But it was where the pitch was thrown that captured everyone's attention. Per MLB's Sarah Langs, the ball crossed the plate at 4.42 feet above the ground—the highest pitch hit for a home run this season.
In other words, the ball was at the level of Abrams's eyes.
