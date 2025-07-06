SI

Clayton Kershaw Named All-Star As 'Legend Pick' After Nod From Rob Manfred

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw
Los Angeles Dodgers icon Clayton Kershaw was named to the National League All-Star Game on Sunday, courtesy of a nod from MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, who added him to the team as a "Legend Pick."

Kershaw is in what will likely be his final MLB season, and after the left-hander notched his 3,000th strikeout last week, he'll be given the honor of being named to the All-Star team by Manfred, a gesture made in recognition of his legendary career.

This will be the 11th time Kershaw has made the All-Star Game in his 18-year career.

Kershaw has made nine starts this season and boasts a 4–0 record and a 3.43 ERA. He's pitched 44 2/3 innings with 32 strikeouts and 14 walks. While those aren't numbers that would typically land a player in the midsummer classic, Manfred elected to use his power as the league's commissioner to make a special exception for the 37-year-old, future Hall of Famer in the twilight of his career.

With the inclusion of Kershaw, there are a total of 65 players who were named MLB All-Stars in 2025.

