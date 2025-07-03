Clayton Kershaw's Family Had Priceless Reaction to His 3,000th Career Strikeout
Los Angeles Dodgers longtime ace Clayton Kershaw made history on Wednesday night in a six-inning outing against the Chicago White Sox, becoming just the 20th pitcher to record 3,000 career strikeouts. Kershaw's family, including his wife Ellen and four children, were on hand at Dodger Stadium to witness the incredible feat—and their reactions didn't disappoint.
Facing White Sox third baseman Vinny Capra in the top of the sixth inning, Kershaw, on a 1-2 count, delivered a slider for a strikeout looking—and the historic achievement. Up in the stands, his wife Ellen raised one arm in the air and burst into tears as his children jumped up and down in excitement.
Then, in what was likely his favorite part of the night, Kershaw shared a sweet moment with his family in the clubhouse after the Dodgers' walk-off win capped off the memorable night.
Kershaw is just the fourth left-hander to accumulate 3,000 career strikeouts, and one of just three active pitchers, including Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer, to achieve the feat.