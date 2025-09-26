Clayton Kershaw Relished Locker Room Celebration As Dodgers Clinched NL West
Clayton Kershaw is certainly enjoying his last go-round with the Dodgers.
L.A. clinched the NL West on Thursday with an 8-0 win over the Diamondbacks. While other champagne celebrations may be ahead for last year's World Series champions, Kershaw made sure to enjoy this one. Last week, he announced that this season would be his last after 18 years in Dodger blue.
He made his last start on Friday, which the Dodgers won although he recorded a no-decision after throwing 4 1/3 innings and striking out six batters while letting up two earned runs. L.A. has won six of their last eight games and officially clinched the division Thursday with their lead on the Padres.
A shirtless Kershaw was absolutely joyous in the locker room, relishing every moment as he gave an epic interview to AM 570 LA's David Vassegh, who asked the veteran lefthander if he wanted his shirt back.
"No, I don't want my shirt back. I don't want goggles, I don't want a shirt. I hardly want pants, Dave!" Kershaw responded via SportsNet LA.
He made sure to enjoy a victory cigar, too:
You can watch the full celebratory interview below which Vassagh somehow conducted with Kershaw's shirt draped over his head.
The Dodgers wrap up their regular-season schedule with a three-game series in Seattle against the Mariners this weekend where Kershaw is scheduled to pitch the finale Sunday. We'll see what he has in store if more champagne celebrations are in L.A.'s future.