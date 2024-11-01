Clayton Kershaw Set for Two Separate Surgeries in the Wake of Second World Series Win
For Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw, it's likely mixed emotions are carrying the day at the moment. He won his second World Series ring in 2024, but did so while barely pitching.
Indeed, injuries limited Kershaw to just 30 innings pitched in seven starts during his age-36 campaign. He went 2-2 in those starts, striking out 24 batters and posting a 4.50 ERA.
His extraordinary 2010s form may be a thing of the past, but Kershaw told reporters Friday that he will undergo two offseason surgeries to get his body right for 2025. Via Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic and Mike DiGiovanna of The Los Angeles Times, the three-time Cy Young winner will have operations on his left foot and left knee.
The former operation will repair significant damage in a toe, while the latter will correct a meniscus tear.
Despite everything, Kershaw—who has a $10 million player option for '25—vowed to see through his 18th season.
"I will be back next year,” he said.