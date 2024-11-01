SI

Clayton Kershaw Had High Praise for Dodgers' World Series Victory Parade

The Dodgers star pitched in only seven games this season.

Los Angeles Dodgers star Clayton Kershaw didn't keep his injury-riddled season from spoiling his World Series celebration.
Longtime Los Angeles Dodgers star Clayton Kershaw was a key piece to the franchise's 2020 World Series championship, one that didn't include a victory parade due to restrictions in Los Angeles from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fast forward to 2024, and Kershaw unfortunately dealt with an injury-riddled campaign that only saw him make seven starts all season before missing the rest of the year due to bone spurs in his toe. While Kershaw may not have made the impact that he was hoping to make on this Dodgers championship team, that wouldn't keep him from celebrating with his teammates.

"This is the best thing I've ever been a part of," Kershaw said, as he soaked in the victory parade. "Two-time! Two-time!" he added yelling to the fans.

Kershaw is now a two-time World Series champion, and this time, he got to complete the title victory with a celebration that he deserves as a longtime pillar for the franchise.

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

