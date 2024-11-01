Clayton Kershaw Had High Praise for Dodgers' World Series Victory Parade
Longtime Los Angeles Dodgers star Clayton Kershaw was a key piece to the franchise's 2020 World Series championship, one that didn't include a victory parade due to restrictions in Los Angeles from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fast forward to 2024, and Kershaw unfortunately dealt with an injury-riddled campaign that only saw him make seven starts all season before missing the rest of the year due to bone spurs in his toe. While Kershaw may not have made the impact that he was hoping to make on this Dodgers championship team, that wouldn't keep him from celebrating with his teammates.
"This is the best thing I've ever been a part of," Kershaw said, as he soaked in the victory parade. "Two-time! Two-time!" he added yelling to the fans.
Kershaw is now a two-time World Series champion, and this time, he got to complete the title victory with a celebration that he deserves as a longtime pillar for the franchise.