Clayton Kershaw Shared Sweet Moment With Family After Dodgers’ World Series Win
It was an emotional night all around for Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw.
Not only did he capture his second World Series title, but his MLB career officially came to an end as he’s set to retire from baseball after the season. What a way to go out.
As the Dodgers were celebrating their World Series title on the field at Rogers Centre, Kershaw’s family ran out to tackle him with hugs. Kershaw’s wife Ellen and their four children all shared hugs with the 37-year-old pitcher, and they celebrated by jumping up and down and clapping for him. The sweet moment is now going viral on social media, understandably.
The celebrations continued for the three-time Cy Young award winner after this moment as he got to lead his team of 18 seasons in their champagne celebration in the locker room.
“It’s an absolute honor to be in this clubhouse with you guys,” Kershaw said. “I love every single one of you. I can’t imagine a better way to go out than to pop bottles with this group of guys. We’re back-to-back champs!”
The entire postseason was emotional for Kershaw. He said goodbye to his Dodger Stadium after Game 5 of the World Series, which the Dodgers lost 6-1. He had a heartwarming moment with his family on the field then, too. It’s clear Kershaw’s family means a lot to him.
Kershaw only pitched in 2.1 innings during the Dodgers’ postseason run this year. He appeared briefly in one inning during the marathon Game 3 of the World Series that went to 18 innings. In his two playoff game appearances, he gave up six hits, four earned runs and two home runs.