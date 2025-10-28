Clayton Kershaw's Wife Was So Emotional During His Dramatic Game 3 Relief Appearance
During one of the most pivotal moments of Game 3 of the World Series, the Dodgers turned to one of their most iconic and experienced players.
Clayton Kershaw, who has made 451 starts for L.A. in his esteemed career, entered Monday's game during the 12th inning in relief of Emmet Sheehan. Kershaw inherited an extremely delicate situation; two outs and the bases loaded in extra innings of the World Series.
It was a tense moment for everyone in the ballpark, and everyone watching at home. The 37-year-old, who is pitching in his last postseason before retirement, was called upon for one final, crucial out.
And he delivered. Kershaw induced a ground out to second base in order to escape the bases-loaded jam, keeping the score knotted at 5–5. His wife, Ellen, who was watching from the stands at Dodger Stadium, went through an emotional roller coaster, which ended in jubilation after the ground out.
That's what October baseball is all about. Ellen was holding on for dear life throughout the eight-pitch at-bat, and Clayton delivered in the biggest spot with an absolutely vital third out.
It was a short outing for Kershaw, but he did exactly what was asked of him out of the bullpen, easing the nerves of Dodgers fans and his wife alike.