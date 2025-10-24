Colin Cowherd Lays Out Historic Stakes on Line for Dodgers in World Series
The Dodgers ripped through the National League playoff bracket to the point they needed to wait around for an American League counterpart to play in the World Series. Which was no surprise, even after Dave Roberts's team put together a somewhat underwhelming 93-win regular season. Even the slightest glance at L.A.'s roster results in noticing future Hall of Famers and current MVP-caliber players. The defending champions will once again climb onto baseball's biggest stage Friday night with Game 1 in Toronto against the Blue Jays.
And, according to Colin Cowherd, they'll have an opportunity to cement their place atop every other team in baseball history.
"If the Dodgers win this series, I'd argue they're the greatest team, the most talented team, ever," Cowherd said.
Cowherd quickly dismissed the entire regular-season body of work by claiming the Dodgers don't care about that.
If you're thinking, hey this certainly doesn't seem right as there have been countless other teams who have done more on their way to the World Series to suggest all-time greatness, consider that there are more rounds of playoffs from which to advance. Mickey Mantle and the like only had to win four games.
Cowherd then touched on other topics like work-life balance and Cal Ripken Jr. only having one World Series to his name before comparing the Dodgers to Kevin Spacey in The Usual Suspects.
That last part is interesting because Spacey's character in that movie was intentionally creating low expectations while operating as a mastermind. The Dodgers, on the other hand, have the highest payroll in sports and it'd be much higher if not for the unique Ohtani deal.
So, as always, a lot to ponder. No one would argue about the insane collection of talent Los Angeles has assembled. Or question how Roberts has utilized it. That bullpen problem everyone assumed would be a stumbling block has evaporated.
But suggesting this could be the best baseball team ever? And hinging that decision on what they do against the Blue Jays over the course of a week and a half? Open to debate.