Inside the Numbers of the Colorado Rockies’ Awful April
The Colorado Rockies just finished one of the worst months in MLB history, ending April with a 4–24 record in April. Through 30 games, they are 5–25, and their fans have had to endure an utterly ridiculous spell of terrible play.
Colorado has actually been worse than the historically poor 2024 Chicago White Sox were through 30 games. The 121-loss White Sox were one of the worst teams in baseball history, and the Rockies are one game behind their pace, as Chicago was 6–24 after 30 games last year.
If you think things look bad on the surface, well, a deep dive into the numbers makes things even worse. Once you take a look under the hood, you start to wonder how the Rockies even stumbled into five wins.
Here's a look at some of those statistics through the end of April.
0 — Number of winning streaks by the 2025 Rockies. They have yet to win consecutive games.
1 — Wins on the road. They are 1–14 away from the not-so-friendly confines of Coors Field. They're only 4-11 at home.
2 — Wins by rookie starting pitcher Chase Dollander. He leads the team. Dollander also left his victorious start on Wednesday after 5 2/3 innings with a broken fingernail, so even when things go right, they go wrong.
3 —The number of six-plus game losing streaks the Rockies have had through April. They dropped six in a row from March 30-April 5, eight in a row from April 11-20, and eight in a row again from April 22-April 29.
4 — The team's win total in April. While it isn't the worst April in MLB history (that belongs to the 1988 Baltimore Orioles, who were 1–22), it is worse than the 2024 Chicago White Sox, who were 6–21 in April.
-77 — The Rockies' run differential. It's the worst in baseball by 26 runs. The rest of the National League West is a combined +94.
.211 — Colorado's team batting average through 30 games, tied for the worst in MLB with the White Sox. As a reminder, the Rockies play home games on a mile-high launching pad.
.350 — The Rockies' team slugging percentage, which ranks 26th in MLB.
.632 — The Rockies' team OPS, which is third-worst in MLB. Again, these are Coors Field-aided numbers. The team's road OPS is .539, which is the worst in baseball.
26 — Home runs Colorado has hit, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
312 — Team strikeouts, the most in MLB entering Thursday, 16 more than the New York Yankees (296), who have played one more game.
6.53 — ERA of Colorado's starting pitchers, by far the worst in MLB. Ryan Feltner's ERA of 4.75 is the best among Rockies starters.
1.69 — WHIP of Rockies starting pitchers, also by far the worst in MLB.
.326 — Opponents' batting average against Rockies starters. Again, the worst in MLB. Overall, opponents are hitting .292 off the team's staff.
.424 — OPS of top prospect and former No. 9 overall pick Zac Veen. He was sent down to Triple-A after 12 games.
43 — Strikeouts by third baseman Ryan McMahon, the most in MLB. He has two more than teammate Michael Toglia (41), who is second.
-0.1 — McMahon's WAR, meaning he’s performing below replacement level. His OPS is .508. He was an All-Star in 2024.
0.6 — WAR of catcher Hunter Goodman, which is by far the best for a position player on the team. Just for the sake of reference, the Dodgers have seven regulars with a higher WAR than Goodman. Fernando Tatis Jr. has already produced 2.4 WAR, four times higher than anyone on the Rockies.
108 Million — The amount of dollars left on the final four years of Kris Bryant's onerous contract. The former NL MVP is slashing .154/.195/.205 with no home runs and one RBI in 11 games. He is currently on the injured list for the ninth time since he signed with the Rockies in 2022. Bryant’s seven-year, $182 million deal has become one of the worst contracts in MLB history.
18 — Farm system ranking by MLB Pipeline, which shows only two players among the top 100 prospects. Not much help appears to be on the way.
What we're seeing in Colorado is the result of years of mismanagement. The Rockies can't even tank well, because after missing the playoffs for six years in a row and heading to their third-straight 100-plus loss season, they don't even have a deep crop of good prospects to show for it.
Denver is a great market, and other franchises there have been wildly successful over the past decade. The Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche have each won championships since 2022. The Rockies have a .374 winning percentage in that time. Since advancing to the 2007 World Series, they’ve played in nine playoff games, losing seven.
The team that plays at the highest altitude in baseball has sunk the lowest, and the blame lies with the team's ownership and management.