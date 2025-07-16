Corbin Carroll Had Classy Gesture for Fan Who Returned All-Star Game Home Run Ball
Carroll and the fan found a cool way to work this out.
In this story:
Carbin Carroll made history during the National League's eventual triumph via a swing-off in Tuesday's MLB All-Star Game. Carroll, who belted a 414-foot, solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning, became the first Arizona Diamondbacks player to do so in 27 years worth of All-Star Games since the club was founded in 1998.
So naturally, the baseball, which was caught by a fan at Truist Park, was a momentous one for both Carroll and the Diamondbacks franchise.
In a sincere turn of events, Carroll met the fan, shook his hand and then signed a baseball bat and put an inscription on the lumber thanking the fan for catching the ball.
Kudos to both Carroll and the fan for finding a solution that kept both parties happy.
More MLB on Sports Illustrated
Published