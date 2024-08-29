Corbin Carroll Admitted He Completely Nerded Out Over His Own Grand Slam
Down 5-4 in the bottom of the eighth inning, the Arizona Diamondbacks had the bases loaded with a chance to do some damage and potentially come away with a comeback win over the New York Mets. Corbin Carroll got a slider low in the zone, took his swing, and watched his ball go out of the playing field for a grand slam.
As Carroll left the box, he took a few seconds to stare. You might think he was admiring his hit, but he admitted during media availability after the game that what he was actually doing was glancing at the Statcast data—his exit velocity and launch angle—on the hit to see if it was a home run or not.
"I looked up at the exit velo and the launch angle in right field and I was pretty sure," Carroll said. "I didn't know off the bat so I gave it a look."
Asked if he looked at the data on for a 440-foot home run earlier in the game, Carroll said, "No I was running a little bit. We got a big center field so, yeah, can never be too sure."
The solo home run to center earlier in the game went off the bat at 108.8 MPH with a launch angle of 27 degrees. His grand slam later was off the bat at 102.5 miles per hour with a launch angle of 33 degrees.
Earlier in the game, the Mets battled for a lead out of a 4-0 deficit.