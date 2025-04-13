Cubs Ace Justin Steele to Have Elbow Surgery, Miss Rest of 2025 Season
The Chicago Cubs just took a body blow.
According to ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan, Cubs lefty Justin Steele will miss the remainder of the 2025 season as he is set to undergo reconstructive elbow surgery. It is unclear whether Steele will have a full Tommy John surgery or a more minor repair surgery.
Steele was an All-Star in 2023 and finished fifth in Cy Young Award voting. He finished the year 16–5 in 30 starts, with a 3.06 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, and 176 strikeouts against 36 walks in 173 1/3 innings. He was solid again in 2024, as he went 5–5 with a 3.07 ERA, and a 1.10 WHIP in 134 2/3 innings over 24 starts.
Early this season, Steele is 3–1 with a 4.76 ERA in four starts.
The 29-year-old had Tommy John surgery in 2017 as a minor leaguer, so this will be his second major elbow injury.
Steele was expected to combine with Shota Imanaga to lead Chicago's pitching staff this season. His absence will leave a massive hole at the top of the team's rotation.