Cubs Activate Kyle Tucker With Three Days Left in Regular Season

Chicago gets its star back at an opportune time.

Patrick Andres

Kyle Tucker played a key role in delivering the Cubs' first playoff berth since 2020.
Next week, the Cubs will play their first postseason series since 2020—and for that series, they will utilize the services of one of their best players.

Chicago is activating right fielder and designated hitter Kyle Tucker from the injured list and he is in the lineup Friday against the Cardinals, Tucker told Jesse Rogers of ESPN Friday morning. The 28-year-old has not played since Sept. 2 with a calf injury.

When healthy, Tucker has been a force for the Cubs this season. He's slashed .270/.381/.472 with 22 home runs and 73 RBIs during his first year on the North Side.

That's despite a slump believed to have been caused by a lingering finger injury; he hit .218 and slugged .295 in a July to forget before rebounding modestly in August.

Chicago is scheduled to play the Padres next week, though the venue is still to be determined. It will be the two teams' first playoff meeting since 1984.

