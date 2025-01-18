Cubs Announce Major Franchise Honor for Sammy Sosa After His December Apology
Sammy Sosa's 13-year stint with the Chicago Cubs came to an end after the 2004 season. During that run, he won MVP (1998), led the MLB in home runs twice (2000, '02), won six Silver Sluggers and made seven All-Star Games. Now, more than 20 years after he left the Windy City, Sosa will be inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.
Sosa and longtime Cubs first baseman Derek Lee will receive the honor during the 2025 induction ceremony, the franchise announced on Friday night at the Cubs Convention.
Sosa's relationship with the Cubs disappated after his retirement from baseball due to his unwillingness to acknowledge his alleged use of performance enhancing drugs during his baseball career.
That stalemate ended in December, when Sosa released a statement apologizing for "mistakes" made during his career. He hinted at PED use without outwardly admitting it, however.
"There were times I did whatever I could to recover from injuries in an effort to keep my strength up to perform over 162 games," Sosa said. "I never broke any laws, but in hindsight, I made mistakes and I apologize."
"We appreciate Sammy releasing his statement and reaching out," Cubs owner Tom Ricketts said in response. "No one played harder or wanted to win more. Nobody's perfect but we never doubted his passion for the game or the Cubs. It is an understatement to say that Sammy is a fan favorite."
Sosa mentioned the December statement in addressing his long-awaited reunion with the team on Friday.
“People, they say you grow up. That’s what happened to me,” Sosa said via MLB.com. “I believe that me making the first step to get that statement out, I think it was the right time for me. And the response right away was incredible. Pretty much, that’s all I needed. And now the door is open.”