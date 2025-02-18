Cubs Announce Shota Imanaga As Opening Day Starter to Face Dodgers in Tokyo
The Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers will open the 2025 MLB season with a two-game series at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan.
The Dodgers have previously expressed their plans to have Japan native Yoshinobu Yamamoto toeing the rubber for Opening Day, and now the Cubs have revealed who will be on the mound from their side.
The team announced Tuesday that Shota Imanaga would be their starting pitcher for the March 18 clash. Imanaga, who is also from Japan, will clash with Yamamoto in what figures to be an enthralling duel on the mound in front of fans from their home country.
Last season was Imanaga's first year in MLB. He debuted as a 30-year-old rookie and made the NL All-Star team in his first season. The southpaw posted a 15–3 record with a sterling 2.91 ERA and 174 strikeouts across 173 1/3 innings.
The stage is set for Opening Day from Tokyo. The matchup between Imanaga and Yamamoto will represent the first-ever matchup of Japanese-born starting pitchers in an MLB Opening Day clash, according to MLB Network's Sarah Langs. It's also the first time two Japanese pitchers will duel for MLB at the Tokyo Dome.
First pitch from the Tokyo Dome is set for 6:10 a.m. ET on March 18.