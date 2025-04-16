SI

Cubs Announcer Had the Most Defeated Two-Word Call of Manny Machado’s HR

Andy Nesbitt

San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado is congratulated by Jose Iglesias after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs.
San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado is congratulated by Jose Iglesias after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs. / Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
The Chicago Cubs were able to beat the San Diego Padres, 2-1, on Tuesday night as they overcame one of the most brutal moments of the MLB season that was summed up perfectly by their play-by-play announcer, Alex Cohen.

It all happened during Manny Machado's at-bat in the bottom of the fifth inning. The third baseman hit two foul balls that were both dropped by the Cubs—the first by right fielder Kyle Tucker and the second by third baseman Gage Workman.

Machado took advantage of those mistakes by then crushing a home run to left center to give the Padres a 1-0 lead.

Cohen's call was perfect: "Geez. ..................... Wow."

Those two foul balls were pretty catchable:

The Cubs won the game in 10 innings to improve to 12-8. The Padres fell to 14-4.

