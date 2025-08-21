Cubs Answer Announcers' Call to Turn 6-4-3, Earn Free Cheese Sticks for Iowa Bar
Sports announcers have become increasingly enamored with trying to predict what's going to happen next in the game they are calling because it's undeniably worth it if they turn out to look like geniuses. Sometimes, though, that foresight can have financial—and delicious—consequences.
One of the feel-good moments of the MLB season occurred in the fifth inning of Wednesday night's Brewers-Cubs game when Marquee broadcasters Boog Sciambi and Jim DeShaies vowed to buy mozzarella sicks for a bar in Iowa if they turned a 6-4-3.
And of course what happened next was Willson Contreras bouncing a tailor-made grounder to short and the Cubs easily completing the task.
The lucky bar in question was the Corner Taproom in Cascade, hometown of Cubs starter Colin Rea, who got the whole thing started by inducing the bouncer.
And the Cubs announcers were very fired up about the development.
They can try to tell you baseball isn't America's pastime anymore but how can anyone deny it when things like this can happen on any given night? Imagine the joy in exuberance in that establishment when they realized a free appetizer would be coming their way.
Beautiful stuff.