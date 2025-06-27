Cubs' Daniel Palencia Reveals What Instigated Heated Exchange With Willson Contreras
It is a truth universally acknowledged that the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals don't like each other, and on Thursday, that seemed more apparent than ever.
When Cubs pitcher Daniel Palencia struck out Cardinals designated hitter Nolan Gorman and punctuated his team's 3–0 win with a celebration, St. Louis first baseman Willson Contreras took exception. The two sides traded words before being separated.
After the game, Palencia shared what motivated him to act the way he did after hitting Contreras with a pitch earlier in the ninth inning.
"It’s just part of the game,” Palencia said via Jordan Bastian of MLB.com. “I don’t want to hit that guy. I’ve been watching that guy since I was a kid. I’m proud of him—what he’s doing for the game. Like I said, the moment was intense. Close game."
Contreras's day was a mixed bag, as he went 0-for-1 with a pair of walks. After yielding first base to his fellow Venezuelan, Palencia rebounded to strike out three in a row and earn his eighth save of the season.
“I was just excited,” Palencia said postgame.