Cubs Down Reds 1–0 in Fastest Nine-Inning Major League Baseball Game Since 2010

Chicago won a pitch clock-era special Friday afternoon.

Patrick Andres

Sep 27, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner (2) gestures after hitting a double as Cincinnati Reds first baseman Spencer Steer (7) stands nearby during the fifth inning at Wrigley Field.
Sep 27, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner (2) gestures after hitting a double as Cincinnati Reds first baseman Spencer Steer (7) stands nearby during the fifth inning at Wrigley Field. / David Banks-Imagn Images
Once in a while in baseball, an ordinary game comes along and proves indicative in some form or fashion of its era. Imagine attending a 1–0 game in 1911 or so, for instance, or a 14–11 game somewhere around 2000.

On Friday at Wrigley Field, fans of the Chicago Cubs were treated to just such a contest involving the home team and the Cincinnati Reds.

The Cubs defeated the Reds 1–0 in one hour and 48 minutes Friday, the shortest nine-inning MLB game since the Detroit Tigers beat the now-Cleveland Guardians in Armando Galarraga's near-perfect game in 2010. Per MLB's Sarah Langs, that game took just 1:44.

Chicago recorded five hits in the game, while Cincinnati tallied four; the teams combined to use just four pitches. As Langs noted, it was the Cubs' fastest nine-inning game since 2001.

A big part of Wrigley Field's charm is that it purports to take fans back in time to a supposedly simpler era of baseball. On Friday, thanks to MLB's two-year-old pitch clock, it did.

