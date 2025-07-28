Cubs Eying Nationals All-Star Starting Pitcher Before MLB Trade Deadline
The Chicago Cubs are in the market for a starting pitcher ahead of the July 31 MLB trade deadline, and the club has a specific target in mind. The Cubs are interested in Washington Nationals lefthander MacKenzie Gore, a first-time All-Star in 2025, according to Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic. Gore, who has pitched to a 3.52 ERA in 117 2/3 innings pitched, has racked up 144 strikeouts, tied for the sixth-most in MLB. He's a sensible trade target for the Cubs, given that the club's rotation has recorded just a 20.2 percent strikeout rate, which ranks 23rd out of 30 teams.
Only the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres' starters have recorded worse ERAs than Chicago's rotation among National League playoff contenders. Gore would bring a much-needed swing-and-miss element to the Cubs rotation, and would immediately slot in as the club's third starter behind Shota Imanaga and Matthew Boyd.
But there are a couple of caveats. Number one, the Nationals, with an interim manager and general manager in place, may not be keen on parting ways with their 26-year-old starter, who is seen as one of the building blocks of the club's current young core. Plus, should they decide to trade Gore, the Nationals' asking price is believed to be "sky-high," according to The Athletic.
Keep an eye on the Cubs and Gore, but it's possible Chicago's quest to import starting pitching may take them elsewhere in the lead-up to the deadline. The Cubs (62–43) are currently tied for first place in the NL Central with the Milwaukee Brewers.