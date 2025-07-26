Three Perfect Fits for Cubs at 2025 MLB Trade Deadline
The Chicago Cubs have one of the best records in MLB so far this season, and the Cubbies don't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. They are considered strong World Series contenders, arguably for the first time since they broke the 108-year curse in 2016.
In order to reach the World Series in October, there are a few positions the Cubs might like to upgrade ahead of the trade deadline on Thursday, July 31. The Cubs are expected to make at least one major move, if not multiple, by the deadline.
Who could be joining superstars like Pete Crow-Armstrong, who is one of the NL MVP favorites this season, Kyle Tucker and Dansby Swanson? Here's some players the Cubs have been attached to in trade rumors, and those who would be the best fits for Chicago.
Positions Needed
The biggest need for the Cubs right now is pitching, plain and simple. The team's season got off to a rocky start in the pitching regard as ace Justin Steele underwent elbow surgery in April to cost him the entire 2025 season. Chicago was also without All-Star Shota Imanaga in May and June after he suffered a hamstring strain. He returned to the Cubs' rotation this month. Matthew Boyd earned an All-Star bid this season, but outside of him and Imanaga, the pitchers are less reliable.
Without as much star power in the bullpen as in years past, Cubs pitchers have slacked in some statistical categories. The team ranks 27th in MLB in strikeouts (764), for instance. However, in other categories, the pitching staff has thrived. The Cubs have posted 12 shutouts this season, the second most in the league. The team's combined ERA is at 3.86 this season, which is middle of the pack.
Outside of pitching, the least stable position on the field for the Cubs right now is third base. Rookie Matt Shaw has done a pretty good job manning the position, but he doesn't stand out as much as his fellow Cubs stars in the lineup. He is the only rookie out on the field for Chicago, so the team may want add a veteran player to the hot corner for the remainder of the season.
Trade Targets for the Cubs
Trade Target 1: MacKenzie Gore — Starting Pitcher, Nationals
The Cubs need another starting pitcher, and MacKenzie Gore is a really good option for them. The Nationals starter is having his best season to date thanks to a 3.59 ERA and 1.27 WHIP, and he earned his first career All-Star bid. He's pitched 112.2 innings with 140 strikeouts, 105 hits allowed and 45 earned runs. Both Boyd (2.20) and Imanaga (2.40) have slightly better ERAs than Gore right now, but his ERA is better than the rest of the Cubs' starting rotation.
There are two potential issues with targeting Gore, though. For starters, the Nationals may not been too keen on giving him up. They could be more interested in signing the 26-year-old to an extension instead of shopping him. The Cubs also may not want to pay the price that Washington believes Gore is worth. The Cubs notoriously avoid overpaying for players, especially in trades. We'll see whether Gore is worth it for them.
Trade Target 2: Seth Lugo — Starting Pitcher, Royals
Back to the pitching gap—if the Cubs can't trade for Gore before the deadline, another possible option is Royals starter Seth Lugo. The Cubs just faced Lugo at Wrigley Field on July 23, when Kansas City won 8–4. Lugo pitched four innings, striking out six batters and giving up four hits and two runs. The win brought his season record to 7–5.
Lugo is 35 years old, meaning he may not be a long-term solution for the Cubs, but he could definitely help them out this season. He has a 2.95 ERA through 19 starts, which is his lowest since 2019 and the 10th-best ERA in MLB right now. Lugo seems like the perfect short-term option for the Cubs if they want a reliable starter thrown into their pitching rotation. The Royals pitcher has a player option for the '26 season worth $15 million.
It's important to note that Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara has been named in conversations with the Cubs as well, but he would be a riskier grab for Chicago than the two pitchers named above. He just underwent Tommy John surgery last year, and the former Cy Young winner has struggled so far this season, posting a 6.66 ERA through 20 starts. But, it's possible the Cubs still consider a trade for Alcantara in hopes his season turns around.
Trade Target 3: Eugenio Suárez — Third Baseman, Diamondbacks
The player everyone's been talking about ahead of the trade deadline is Eugenio Suárez. The Diamondbacks third baseman is a hot commodity as various teams have shown interest in the slugger. The Cubs are one of those teams, even if it seems like a long-shot for Chicago to land him.
Suárez has hit 36 home runs so far this season, along with an impressive league-leading 86 RBIs. He can definitely drive in runs, and could help a Cubs offense that is already thriving this season. Some issues could arise if Chicago pursues Suárez, though. For starters, the Cubs have a lot of competition in negotiations with Arizona. The Diamondbacks are in need of starting pitchers, similar to the Cubs, so it may be difficult for Chicago to make a winning offer to Arizona.
Maybe Suárez won't be the Diamondbacks star the Cubs land ahead of the deadline. The Cubs have also been named among the teams considering a move for Arizona pitchers Merrill Kelly and Zac Gallen. We'll see which Diamondbacks players, if any, the Cubs pursue over the next few days.