Cubs Fan Caught Using Computer in Stands Had MLB Fans Cracking Up

Work from ... Wrigley?

Mike Kadlick

This fan using his computer at Wrigley Field even brought a mouse.
This fan using his computer at Wrigley Field even brought a mouse. / Screenshot via @MLB.
It looked like a Cubs fan was taking "working remotely" to the next level at Wrigley Field on Tuesday afternoon.

During Chicago's matinee contest against the Milwaukee Brewers, cameras panned to a fan with a laptop—and a mouse—on his lap. Jon Sciambi and Jim Deshaies were on the call for Marquee Sports Network, and had a hilarious reaction:

"How badly did you want it? Did you bring your mouse? You better bring your mouse! ... There's only one question: Is this guy doing work? Or, my other thought is, he's doing a fantasy football draft."

Check out the hilarious clip here:

Naturally, the fan sparked a social media frenzy, with fellow baseball fans cracking plenty of jokes about the hard worker. Check out some of the best reactions across X (formerly Twitter):

