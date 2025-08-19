Cubs Fan Caught Using Computer in Stands Had MLB Fans Cracking Up
It looked like a Cubs fan was taking "working remotely" to the next level at Wrigley Field on Tuesday afternoon.
During Chicago's matinee contest against the Milwaukee Brewers, cameras panned to a fan with a laptop—and a mouse—on his lap. Jon Sciambi and Jim Deshaies were on the call for Marquee Sports Network, and had a hilarious reaction:
"How badly did you want it? Did you bring your mouse? You better bring your mouse! ... There's only one question: Is this guy doing work? Or, my other thought is, he's doing a fantasy football draft."
Check out the hilarious clip here:
Naturally, the fan sparked a social media frenzy, with fellow baseball fans cracking plenty of jokes about the hard worker. Check out some of the best reactions across X (formerly Twitter):