Cubs OF Ian Happ Lays Out for Early Catch of the Year Contender
Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ submitted an early contender for catch of the year already during Saturday's game vs. the San Diego Padres.
In the top of the seventh inning, Padres pinch hitter Gavin Sheets crushed a line drive to left field. Happ rushed over towards the wall and somehow made it in time to catch the ball for an out. He flipped over on the ground until the wall stopped him from continuing his roll, but the ball ended up in his glove for the out.
Relief pitcher Nate Pearson, who saw Sheets as his first batter of the game, couldn't believe what he saw Happ do. He put his hands on his head and looked in disbelief.
It was fitting the three-time Gold Glove winner Happ would make this mind-boggling catch during his 1000th career game on Saturday.
It'll be hard to beat this play, but there's still a lot of the 2025 MLB season left.