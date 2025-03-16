Cubs' Justin Turner Had Sweet Gesture for Young Fans Sporting His Beard in Japan
The Chicago Cubs are in Japan this week for the MLB's Tokyo Series, playing several exhibition games from the Tokyo Dome before kicking off the regular season against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday.
Ahead of their contest against the Yomiuri Giants on Sunday, Cubs infielder Justin Turner spotted two young fans sporting fake beards—an ode to the signature flowing facial hair that he's kept throughout his career—and ended up making their day.
The 40-year-old went over to them, gave them two signed baseballs, and took a photo with them.
Check out that awesome interaction:
A two-time All-Star and a World Series champion with the Dodgers in 2020, Turner signed with the Cubs last month on a one-year, $6 million deal. He's also currently the most endorsed MLB player with 20 active deals—which may explain how he has fans not only nation-, but worldwide.