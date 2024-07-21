Cubs Manager Craig Counsell Has Tense Exchange With Reporter After Loss
Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell wasn't thrilled with an ESPN reporter's comments about third baseman Christopher Morel on Sunday and let him know about it.
After the Cubs beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 2–1 in walk-off fashion on Sunday, Counsell took a question from ESPN reporter Jesse Rogers. Chicago’s manager was asked about Morel's at-bat from earlier in the game and Rodgers claimed in that situation it appeared Morel was "swinging for the lake." Counsell wasn't pleased.
In response, Counsell said, "Come on, Jesse. Come on. That's your comment? I think that's a bad take. That's a bad take. He's swinging for the lake? That's a bad take. It's a bad take."
Rogers asked, "Why is that?" and Counsell replied, "He's having a good at-bat trying to hit the ball hard."
Video of the exchange is below.
The at-bat in question occurred in the bottom of the seventh, with the Cubs leading 1–0. Morel came to the plate with two outs and a runner on second. Facing Brandon Pfaadt, he got ahead in the count 2–0 but wound up striking out. He swung and missed at back-to-back sweepers, fouled a fastball off, then swung and missed at a third sweeper. It wasn't a great at-bat with a runner in scoring position and two outs.
It's not surprising Counsell stuck up for his player and showed genuine frustration with Rodgers's framing.
In the end, it didn't matter. In the bottom of the 10th, Nico Hoerner worked a bases-loaded walk to force in the winning run for Chicago.