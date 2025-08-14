Cubs Player Returns From 60-Day IL, Gets Carted Off Field Following Freak Accident
Cubs catcher Miguel Amaya returned from the injured list on Wednesday and played in his first game since May 24th. Unfortunately, his night was cut brutally short as he suffered another injury and had to leave the game on a cart.
Amaya, who had just returned from an oblique injury, hit a slow roller to shortstop and was trying to beat out the throw to first. When he got to first he planted awkwardly and went flying in pain. Amaya landed on the ground and did not even try to get up.
Coaches, players and trainers checked on him before he was eventually helped onto a cart where he put a towel over his face as he was taken off the field. Announcers were heartbroken for the 26-year old catcher.
Amaya was having the best season of his career before he suffered a left oblique injury back in May.
Reese McGuire, who entered the game for Amaya, scored two batters later and Chicago went on to beat the Blue Jays 4–1.