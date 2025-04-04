Cubs National Anthem Singer Holds Note for 25 Seconds in Perfect Rendition
Singing the national anthem at a sporting event is no easy task. There are thousands of eyeballs fixated on you, and oftentimes millions more watching on television. And if the singer and anthem happen to draw attention, it's more likely because something went wrong than because it went right.
But the opposite happened on Friday afternoon before the start of the Chicago Cubs' home-opener at Wrigley Field against the San Diego Padres.
Singer John Vincent II did something so incredible and unbelievable that it warranted some extra attention for the right reasons. When he made it to the "Land of the Free" verse in the anthem, Vincent somehow held the note for a whopping 25 seconds in a remarkable display that has become commonplace for the Cubs fan favorite. It made for a perfect aesthetic with the flyover occurring during the duration of the note.
Of course, holding notes for long periods isn't a new thing for Vincent, who has been singing professionally since 2001 and was previously clocked holding the note at 21 seconds in a prior anthem.
But he may have outdone himself with this performance.